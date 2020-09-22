OZiva recently launched the second edition of #myPCOSstory campaign to spread awareness around the disorder and to encourage women to openly speak about it.
The campaign, that kicked off on September 7 with Shruti Haasan lending her support, has attracted participation from other popular stars like Divyanka Tripathi and Vidya Malavade.
To support the cause, first Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram and shared a video on how PCOS is still an unspoken lifestyle disorder and urged others to be more vocal about the topic.
@ozivanutrition aims to create awareness & dialogue about PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) a hormonal condition that affects 1 in every 5 Indian women. It encourages & empowers women to talk about PCOS and how it can be managed by adopting a healthy lifestyle with Clean, Plant Based Nutrition
Divyanka Tripathi, who participated in the first edition of the movement, showed her continuing support to the campaign by sharing a video on Instagram educating women about ways to manage PCOS using a clean plant-based diet.
PCOS is a condition that can be managed by adopting healthy lifestyle changes and clean plant based diet.
Vidya Malavade put up an Instagram story encouraging women to participate in the movement.
With every 1 out of 5 women getting detected with PCOS, it has become a common disorder affecting women’s health. OZiva, India’s leading clean, plant-based nutrition brand, has always worked towards empowering women to be better, in every way.
With this campaign, it aims at creating much-needed awareness around the condition and ways to manage the symptoms using a holistic and clean lifestyle. It has also created open conversations where women are sharing their experiences and insights about managing PCOS. The month of September is dedicated to being the month of PCOS awareness.