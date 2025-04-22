Pope Francis documentaries and films you can’t miss: Discover his untold story

Documentaries on Pope Francis: The world is grieving the loss of Pope Francis, a spiritual figure who reimagined the papacy in humility, compassion, and unwavering advocacy for the marginalized. Tributes are flooding in internationally, and viewers are reminiscing about his extraordinary life on screen.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, rose from poverty to become the first Jesuit and the first Latin American pope. His papacy, marked by liberal views on social justice, the environment, and interfaith relations, has not only inspired the faithful but also inspired filmmakers, who have re-created his life on screen in varied and compelling forms.

Here’s a look at some of the most memorable performances and documentaries of Pope Francis.

Call Me Francesco (2015)

This biopic about Francesco is the directorial of Daniele Luchetti. It sweeps audiences through the ups and downs of Bergoglio’s youthful emotional turmoil in Argentina to his eventual rise as pope.

Rodrigo de la Serna’s performance of the young Francis is raw and intimate, capturing his inner turmoil amid Argentina’s Dirty War and his growing empathy for the poor.

‘Call Me Francesco’ provides a glimpse of the man behind the mitre, a leader who was deeply rooted in his people and their struggles.

Francis: Pray for Me (2015)

Released simultaneously, this Argentine film is another take on Francis’ pilgrimage to the Vatican. Darío Grandinetti portrays the future pope with understated elegance. He walks through his years as a priest, his conflicts with the military dictatorship, and his philosophical evolution.

This film stands out for its cultural specificity and emotional depth, offering the viewer a local’s perspective on the man who would become an international figure.

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018)

This is easily the most internationally acclaimed documentary about Francis. Wim Wenders’ ‘Pope Francis: A Man of His Word’ is more concerned with message than biography.

Based on direct-to-camera interviews with the pope himself, the film engages us in a private discussion with the pontiff himself on poverty, climate change, peace, and the role of the Church in today’s world.

Wenders’ direction dispenses grandeur, revealing a man of faith and simplicity, whose words are even more forceful now.

Francesco (2020)

Evgeny Afineevsky directs ‘Francesco’. It is a bold, contemporary interpretation of the pope’s role in some of the world’s most dire humanitarian crises. The film premiered at the Rome Film Festival, generated controversy for its candid moments. It included Francis’ words on same-sex civil unions.

It indicates his universal appeal, his empathy for migrants and refugees, and his vision of creating a more universal Church. Afineevsky’s film paints a portrait of a leader who is not afraid to defy tradition in the name of compassion.

The Letter: A Message for our Earth (2022)

In this compelling environmental documentary released on YouTube Originals, Pope Francis once again lends his voice to the planet. Directed by Nicolas Brown and produced in collaboration with the Laudato Si’ Movement, ‘The Letter’ is inspired by his groundbreaking 2015 encyclical ‘Laudato Si’’.

The film connects Francis’ urgent call for ecological conversion. It has stories from activists around the globe. And, it shows how his environmental message continues to ripple far beyond the Vatican walls.

The Two Popes (2019)

Although dramatized, this biographical drama stars Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis and Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI. It is a rich exploration of faith, doubt, and the transmission of papal power.

Fernando Meirelles directs ‘The Two Popes’ by juxtaposing the ideological contrasts of the two men. He also celebrates the humanity behind the institution. Pryce’s turn is warm and deeply human and offers viewers a richly textured presentation of Francis’ character and philosophy.

Religious or secular, these documentaries are an informative and sometimes riveting experience with one of the most radical figures of our own times.