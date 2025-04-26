Prez attends funeral mass of Pope Francis

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday attended the funeral mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Joshua De Souza, who are part of the official Indian delegation, also attended the ceremony, as per a communiqué issued by the President’s Secretariat.

Advertisement

Earlier, the President paid homage to His Holiness Pope Francis at Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City.

Advertisement

“President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to His Holiness Pope Francis at Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City,” the President’s Secretariat wrote on X.

In response to the President’s Secretariat’s post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Pope Francis and said the world will always remember his service to the society.

“Rashtrapati Ji pays homage to His Holiness, Pope Francis on behalf of the people of India. The world will always remember his service to society,” he said.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21.He was 88.