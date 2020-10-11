Vaaste, sung by singers Dhvani Bhanushali and Nikhil D’Souza, has crossed one billion mark on YouTube. Its composer Tanishk Bagchi feels humbled by the love that the song has been receiving.

Dhvani took to Instagram on Sunday to share the big news. An emotional Dhvani was seen thanking people for making the song a success. She captioned the video: “‘Vaaste’ has changed my life! Thankyou to one and all #vaaste #onebillion.”

Sharing his excitement, Tanishk said: “I am humbled by all the love that I’ve been receiving. ‘Vaaste’ holds a very special place in my heart.”

“We had set out to create a song that could resonate with the youth of the country but the way it has gone on to break records is overwhelming,” he added.

Earlier, the romantic track was named the top song of 2019 by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.