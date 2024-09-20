Dhvani Bhanushali: “My monologue aims change for women” in ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’

Dhvani Bhanushali, celebrated for her chart-topping music, has taken a new step into the world of acting with her debut film, ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’.

Known for her captivating voice and hit songs, Dhvani is now ready to showcase her versatility in a new role, aiming to make a significant impact both on-screen and off.

In her debut film, Dhvani plays the character Meera, who delivers a crucial monologue addressing important societal issues concerning women. This pivotal scene, shared with co-star Aashim Gulati, is designed to resonate deeply with audiences and inspire positive change.

Reflecting on her experience, Dhvani expressed her hopes that the film’s message would reach viewers and encourage dialogue about women’s rights and empowerment.

“It’s been an incredible opportunity to debut with a film like ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’,” Dhvani said. “We’ve worked hard to create a wholesome experience for viewers. While the film is entertaining, it also carries a significant message through my character. Every scene has its beauty, but my monologue is particularly special to me.”

Transitioning from music to acting posed challenges for Dhvani. She underwent rigorous training and numerous workshops to hone her skills, making the preparation for her monologue even more demanding. “Being my first time playing a full-fledged character made me quite nervous,” she admitted. “It took days of preparation to perfect it, but with the support of Laxman Utekar, Saurabh Dasgupta, and my senior actors, I gave it my all.”

‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’ is not just a showcase for Dhvani’s talents; it features an impressive ensemble cast, including industry veterans like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, and Sonali Sachdev, among others. Directed by Saurabh Dasgupta and produced by a team that includes Vinod Bhanushali and Laxman Utekar, the film is a family entertainer that promises both laughs and meaningful moments.

The film premiered in theaters on September 20, 2024. As she steps into this new role, Dhvani Bhanushali hopes that audiences will connect with her character and the film’s overarching themes.

“A lot of effort went into that monologue scene,” she shared. “I hope the audience resonates with it and enjoys the film as much as we did in making it.”