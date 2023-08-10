Pooja Bhatt’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey highlights

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been quite a ride for both the contestants and the audience. This season’s housemates have kept us entertained with their quick comebacks, intense arguments, and meaningful talks. As we approach the finale, let’s take a closer look at Pooja Bhatt’s Bigg Boss journey as she moves towards the grand showdown.

In a recent episode snapshot from Bigg Boss OTT 2, we see Pooja Bhatt engaged in a conversation with Bebika Dhurve in the garden area. There’s a smartphone sitting next to Pooja on the couch, and this surprise discovery caught the attention of many viewers. The sight of a cellphone in the Bigg Boss house had people talking online, speculating whether the show might have some scripted elements.

In episode 54 of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt expressed her appreciation for Abhishek Malhan. Abhishek had earlier praised Pooja’s presence, mentioning his desire to exude a similar vibe as he grows older. Pooja was genuinely touched by his words, finding them more precious than any trophy. She made it clear that his kindness would be etched in her memory. Fans couldn’t help but smile at this heartwarming moment in Abhishek Malhan’s journey on the show.

During a task inside the house, Pooja had a candid conversation with Aaliya Siddiqui. She advised Aaliya to step out of the victim role, pointing out that many women, including herself, have faced failed marriages but still moved forward. Even show host Salman Khan had earlier reprimanded Aaliya for delving too deeply into her personal matters on the show.

Aashika, another contestant, shared her perspective on Pooja’s gameplay. She remarked that Pooja Bhatt’s Bigg Boss journey has strategic approach, subtly provoking others against Manisha. Aashika found it amusing how Pooja’s behavior shifted after she briefly left the house for a medical test. “When she returned, her attitude had completely transformed. She was making unusual statements and talking negatively about Manisha. Suddenly, she was all affectionate towards Abhishek. It was quite amusing to witness this change,” Aashika quipped.

In a heartfelt chat with her fellow housemates, Pooja reflected on her journey in Bollywood. She opened up about her regrets, sharing a mantra she lives by: “If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room.” Pooja emphasized that her regrets stem from things she didn’t pursue, rather than things she did. She believes in taking chances, whether they lead to loss or tremendous gain.