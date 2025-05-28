Podcaster accuses BLACKPINK’s Jennie of engaging in paid s*x with an heir; Internet fumes

K-pop idols are not immune to online controversy and rumours. A recent podcast clip involving BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been going viral. In the clip, a podcaster has made shocking allegations against the songstress. This has sparked widespread outrage amongst the BLINKs and other internet users.

The podcast, Above The Influence, recently welcomed a guest named Kira, an entrepreneur and online personality. She initially talked about her personal experiences and dating life. However, soon the conversation took a pivotal turn when she alleged that some of the female K-pop idols have taken part in illicit arrangements with powerful and minted businessmen. Kira suggested that such arrangements were not uncommon in the industry, hinting at a dark side of the vibrant K-pop world. Kira reportedly said, “Apparently, with every K-Pop, Korean celebrity, actress, there’s a price tag on their head and if you’re rich enough, a Chinese businessman — you can like, go to these entertainment companies and request spending a night, even with top K-Pop stars.”

So this is the video of Wootak (one of the hosts of Above The Influence podcast) mentioning that a random girl she went out with told him that she has a friend that showed her a video of #JENNIE having sex with the young male heir of BMW. pic.twitter.com/9kECDRI2zD Advertisement — Uhmmmm (@bonzie1645) May 27, 2025



The issue escalated when one of the co-hosts, Woohak, dragged BLAKCPINK’s Lisa into the conversation. He claimed that during a summer camp, he met a boy who was the son of a BMW heir. Woohak then claimed that this boy paid to have sexual relations with Jennie. Moreover, taking his claims a notch higher, he alleged having seen a video that supposedly presented “proof” of the encounter. He refrained from sharing the alleged clip. However, his remarks have stirred the internet. The mention of the BMW heir has created a ruckus with people trying to find out who Woohak could be referring to.

Soon after the podcast clip went viral, the podcaster attracted massive backlash for making such explicit claims. Several users expressed their disgust over the claims, noting no evidentiary support. Users also urged Jennie and BLACKPINK’s management to take legal action against the podcasters. Meanwhile, both the songstress and the group’s agency are yet to issue a statement on the matter.

