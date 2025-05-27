Emotional BTS’ Jin talks about bandmates and group comeback

Today, BTS is undeniably one of the top K-pop acts which has made its way to global playlists and charts. Recently, the boy band’s oldest member, Jin, appeared in the Japanese television show ‘Since Those Days.’ During the interaction, BTS’ Jin got emotional speaking about his fellow bandmates. Moreover, he also talked about the highly anticipated comeback of the boy band.

Following the show, several clips of Jin’s conversation on the show went viral on social media. During the interaction, Masaki asked BTS’ Jin, “What does teammate mean to Jin?” Reflecting, Jin got emotional and answered with a lump in his throat. The K-pop idol said, “A team is made up of people who can make up for what I lack. That’s what I mean, people who give me strength, people who support me.” Jin added, “When a member says they’re sick, I really think I value my members so much that I could even give them a kidney if they needed it.” His answer also sent emotional waves through the BTS ARMY, who can’t wait for them to get back together.

Advertisement

: What does “teammate” mean to JIN?

: A team is made up of people who can make up for what I lack. That’s what I mean, people who give me strength, people who support me.

: When a member says they’re sick, I really think I value my members so much that I could even give… pic.twitter.com/cxTfC0Joa1 Advertisement — bts memeories⁷ (@btsmemeories) May 25, 2025



Moving ahead, Masaki also probed about the awaited BTS comeback. To this, Jin replied, “I’m both looking forward to it and I’m scared. After I was discharged from the army, I wanted to work anyway, so I worked really hard. I’ve been running around without a break, so I wanted to take a break these days.” He added, “But I’m sure the members who will be discharged from the army want to work. Since we will be working as a group again, I’m looking forward to it, so it is both exciting and a bit scary.”

While BTS has been on a hiatus from group activities, members have been dropping solo stints. In November, Jin released his first-ever solo album, ‘Happy.’ On the other hand, RM dropped the documentary ‘Right People, Wrong Place’ based on his second studio album. In April 2023, Suga released his debut solo album, ‘D-Day.’ He also embarked on his Suga Agust D Tour before enlisting in the military in September. Meanwhile, BTS’ golden maknae, Jungkook, released his first album, ‘GOLDEN,’ in November.

Coming to 2024, J-Hope released the album ‘HOPE ON THE STREET’ Vol.1. Jimin dropped his second studio album, ‘MUSE.’ Moreover, V dropped his holiday singles ‘Winter Ahead’ and ‘White Christmas.’ Meanwhile, this year, Jin dropped his latest album, ‘Echo,’ which has been making waves.

Also Read: AMAs 2025: Billie Eilish dominates; BTS’ RM wins favourite K-pop artist