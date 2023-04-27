Plastic surgery: Bollywood’s POV of beauty based on wrong premise

Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi once said, “Bollywood has more plastic than Tupperware.”

The Indian film industry has always been known for glamour, glitz, and larger-than-life personalities. With its massive global audience and constant scrutiny of its celebrities, it’s no surprise that many actors and actresses turn to plastic surgery to enhance their appearances.

As surgery is no longer a taboo in Bollywood, many stars openly talk about the procedures they’ve undergone. Actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Shruti Hassan, and Kangana Ranaut are rumoured to have undergone nose jobs, and it’s easy to see the difference in their before and after pictures. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have undergone lip filler injections to plump up their lips while Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty, and Rakhi Sawant have undergone breast augmentation surgeries to enhance their busts. However, this trend has also been criticised for promoting unrealistic body standards and objectifying women.

Evergreen personalities like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit too have undergone facelifts to maintain their youthful appearance. But since these procedures are still considered expensive and often require a lot of recovery time, many Bollywood celebrities consider them an investment in their careers.

Although it is their life and they can do whatever they want to with their bodies, these stars need to understand that they are social influencers and what they do or follow greatly impacts the minds of their audience and fans. These actors have inadvertently set the beauty standards in society. Fair skin, a perfect figure, and a snatched tummy are what is called ‘pretty’ nowadays.

However, the saying “beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder” which still holds true means nothing to these unscrupulous celebs, who in order to achieve their starry-eyed standards, negate all things mother nature has gifted us.

So much so that embracing one’s natural beauty and feeling confident in their own skin and body type has become an alien concept to many. Instead people started feeling insecure about what they have been gifted by nature while comparing themselves to these unnatural beauty standards. We need to understand that we can’t change what we have but start accepting ourselves.

But there are some social media influencers who have got inspired by these Bolly celebrities to undergo surgeries like lip fillers, rhinoplasty etc. But these things clearly perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards and promote insecurity among young women.

As every shimmery thing comes with a cost, plastic surgery too comes with its Hazards as many celebrities have suffered from botched surgeries, and the recovery process can be painful and lengthy.

Plastic surgery is a prevalent trend in Bollywood, and many celebrities see it as a way to enhance their appearances and further their careers. However, it’s important to acknowledge the risks and potential negative impacts of plastic surgery on society. As fans and consumers, we should celebrate diversity and natural beauty and resist the pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards.