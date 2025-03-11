‘Pintu Ki Pappi’ music bash: Ajay Devgn, Rekha, Himesh light up the night!

Bollywood’s biggest names gathered for a night of music, dance, and celebration at the grand success event of ‘Pintu Ki Pappi’ soundtrack.

The upcoming rom-com, backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Vidhi Acharya’s V2S Productions, is already making waves with its vibrant songs, and the event only added to the excitement.

Advertisement

The evening became even more special with the presence of Ajay Devgn, Rekha, and Himesh Reshammiya, who graced the occasion with their star power.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn, known for his long-standing association with Ganesh Acharya, spoke about their three-decade-long friendship, reminiscing about how the ace choreographer helped him refine his dance moves.

He shared that any song choreographed by Acharya is a relief for him because he trusts him completely. Ganesh Acharya, in turn, praised Devgn’s dedication and recalled how their collaborations always turned into memorable performances.

Himesh Reshammiya, a powerhouse in the music industry, couldn’t stop appreciating Acharya’s artistic vision. He called it a “Midas touch,” emphasizing how the choreographer’s ability to craft visual spectacles ensures success. With fresh faces under his guidance, he expressed confidence that ‘Pintu Ki Pappi’ would make a mark.

The film’s music has already struck a chord with audiences. Songs like “Beautiful Sajna,” “Shivoham,” and “Taaka Taaki” bring back the energetic, feel-good vibe that has been missing from Bollywood soundtracks. By hosting a music success event, the makers celebrated the creative talent behind these tunes and revived the tradition of honoring film music as a vital part of Indian cinema’s identity.

‘Pintu Ki Pappi’ features newcomers Shushant Thamke, Jaanya Joshi, and Viidhi, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Raaz, Murali Sharma, Sunil Pal, Ali Asgar, Puja Banerjee, Aditi Sanwal, Ria S Soni, Urvashi Chauhan, Pyumori Mehta Das, Mukteshwar Ojha, and Ganesh Acharya himself.

The music has been composed by Dr. Nitz, Sonny KC, Prasad S., Shafaat Ali, Sonal Pradhan, and the duo Ankit Sharma and Abhinav Thakur.

With the film set for a global release on March 21, 2025, the excitement is only growing.