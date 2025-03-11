Shreya Ghoshal birthday: 12 iconic songs that made her a legend!

If there’s one voice that has truly defined Bollywood music over the past two decades, it’s Shreya Ghoshal’s. Whether it’s heart-wrenching ballads, peppy dance numbers, or soul-stirring classical renditions, she has done it all—and done it flawlessly. As she celebrates another year of musical brilliance this birthday, let’s take a nostalgic trip through 12 of her most iconic songs that prove why Shreya Ghoshal remains irreplaceable in the industry.

1. Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2)

If heartbreak had a voice, it would sound like Shreya Ghoshal in ‘Sunn Raha Hai’. Her ability to pour raw emotion into every word makes this song an anthem for all the broken hearts out there. Even years later, it still tugs at the soul.

2. Dola Re Dola (Devdas)

Opulence, energy, and absolute vocal power—’Dola Re Dola’ was a game-changer. Matching the grandeur of Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit’s breathtaking dance, Shreya’s vocals turned this track into a cultural phenomenon.

3. Jhalla Wallah (Ishaqzaade)

Want proof that Shreya can do fun and feisty just as well as she does soulful? ‘Jhalla Wallah’ is all the evidence you need. Her playful vocals brought a quirky charm to this track, making it an instant favorite for every sangeet and mehendi function.

4. Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi)

A love song so pure, so heartfelt, that it feels like a warm hug. Shreya’s voice in ‘Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai’ is as soothing as a prayer, perfectly capturing the essence of unconditional love.

5. Yeh Ishq Hai (Jab We Met)

This one is pure joy in musical form. From the first note, ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’ radiates an infectious energy, with Shreya’s playful, dreamy voice making it the perfect road trip or dance floor anthem.

6. Agar Tum Mil Jao (Zeher)

If longing had a sound, it would be ‘Agar Tum Mil Jao’. Shreya’s soft yet deeply emotive vocals turn this track into an eternal love song that makes listeners feel every bit of yearning in its lyrics.

7. Ghoomar (Padmaavat)

Nobody blends tradition with contemporary music quite like Shreya. ‘Ghoomar’ is a stunning display of her classical finesse, making the song feel grand and authentic while retaining an irresistible charm.

8. Deewani Mastani (Bajirao Mastani)

This song is nothing short of a royal musical masterpiece. Shreya’s hauntingly beautiful voice transports listeners straight into the world of the epic love story, making ‘Deewani Mastani’ an unforgettable cinematic experience.

9. Ami Je Tomar (Bhool Bhulaiyaa)

If you ever doubted Shreya’s classical mastery, ‘Ami Je Tomar’ will leave you speechless. Hitting every intricate note with effortless precision, she turns this song into a vocal rollercoaster of emotions.

10. Main Agar Kahoon (Om Shanti Om)

There’s something timeless about ‘Main Agar Kahoon’. A song drenched in old-school romance, it’s made even more magical by Shreya’s velvety-smooth vocals, making it the perfect melody for hopeless romantics.

11. Teri Ore (Singh Is Kinng)

Soft, delicate, and heart-melting—’Teri Ore’ feels like a gentle breeze on a warm evening. The way Shreya’s voice glides through the song makes it a staple at weddings and love playlists everywhere.

12. Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka (Devdas)

A song of silent longing and unspoken love, ‘Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka’ is one of the most beautifully emotive tracks in Bollywood history. Shreya’s voice carries the pain and devotion in every note, making it impossible to forget.

From classical to contemporary, heartbreak to high-energy, Shreya Ghoshal has mastered every genre with unparalleled grace. Her voice has defined an era and continues to inspire generations of music lovers.

Here’s to many more years of pure musical magic—Happy Birthday to the Queen of Melody, Shreya Ghoshal!