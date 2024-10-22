‘Pingu’ returns: New series in works from Mattel and Aardman

A beloved classic is making a return! A new ‘Pingu’ series is officially in the works, bringing back the iconic mischievous penguin known for his playful antics and signature “Noot Noot!” catchphrase.

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, toy giant Mattel is teaming up with renowned animation studio Aardman, the creative minds behind ‘Chicken Run’, ‘Shaun the Sheep’, and ‘Wallace & Gromit’, to co-develop this exciting project. The new ‘Pingu’ series will be stop-motion animation, staying true to the charm that fans have adored since the original show debuted in the 1990s.

Originally designed by Otmar Gutmann in the 1980s, ‘Pingu’ first aired on BBC One in 1990, captivating audiences with its heartwarming and humorous stories about a young penguin navigating life in the South Pole. Over the years, ‘Pingu’ has remained a fan favorite, appealing to both children and adults with its simple yet expressive animation and timeless themes of fun and adventure.

Josh Silverman, Mattel’s Chief Franchise Officer, shared his excitement about the collaboration at MIPCOM Cannes. “You couldn’t ask for a more perfect marriage [than between Mattel and Aardman],” he said. “Pingu just continues to have a tremendous amount of affection and relevance. We’re overjoyed about this project—it’s going to be something truly special.”

The series development credit goes to Sarah Cox and Alan Thorpe from Aardman, alongside Sidney Clifton, Rob David, and Melanie Shannon from Mattel Television Studios. Mattel acquired the rights to ‘Pingu’ in 2011 when they purchased HIT Entertainment, and now they’re looking to revive the penguin’s adventures for a new generation.

Mattel is tapping into what Silverman calls “new-stalgia”—a concept of reviving cherished childhood characters that resonate with both kids and adults. This strategy was also with the recent reboot of ‘Barney’s World’ on October 14, where Mattel brought back the beloved purple dinosaur. Silverman explained that these shows offer an opportunity for parents to share their own childhood memories with their children, creating a multigenerational bond through storytelling.