As Malang nears release, makers of the Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer launched a new romantic track titled “Phir Na Milen Kabhi”.

Sung and composed by Ankit Tiwari, “Phir Na Milen Kabhi” is a sad romantic number that shows the heartbreak in the Disha-Aditya relationship.

Aditya and Disha’s pairing has been much appreciated by fans, and the chemistry between the two has been going viral.

Disha shared the announcement of the song on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Kabhi kabhi dooriyaan bhi hai zaroori… #PhirNaMileKabhi, song out today. #Malang.”

She also shared the song with a caption that read, “Kabhi kabhi dooriyaan bhi hai zaroori… #PhirNaMileKabhi, song out today. #Malang.”

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

Malang is all set to release on 7th February 2020 alongside Hina Khan’s Hacked and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara.