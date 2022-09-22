Peta seeks honour for Raju Srivastava

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written to union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy, Parshottam Rupala, requesting him to honour late comedian Raju Srivastava for his contribution in prohibiting the sale, manufacture, trade, and possession of illegal spiked bits which are used to control horses.

In the PETA India video, which was produced on the heels of an enforcement drive conducted by Lucknow police in which 70 spiked bits were seized, Raju Srivastava delivered a powerful message asking people to report the use of spiked bits to police and to have a horse-free wedding.

Srivastava (58) passed away on Wednesday in AIIMS Delhi, where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack while working out at a gym on August 10.