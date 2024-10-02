Gandhi Jayanti special: Actors who played Gandhi on screen

On Gandhi Jayanti, we honor the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the most influential figures in history. Over the years, filmmakers have sought to capture the essence of this iconic leader on screen, portraying his ideals of nonviolence, freedom, and truth. Several actors, both Indian and international, have taken on the monumental task of playing Gandhi. With this Gandhi Jayanti special, here’s a look at some of the most notable performances that have brought the Mahatma to life in cinema.

1. Ben Kingsley – ‘Gandhi’ (1982)

Perhaps the most famous portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi comes from Ben Kingsley, who delivered a masterclass in acting in Richard Attenborough’s 1982 film ‘Gandhi’. Kingsley’s performance won him the Academy Award for Best Actor, and the film itself was a global success, winning eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

2. Naseeruddin Shah – ‘Hey Ram’ (2000)

The multi-talented Naseeruddin Shah took on the role of Gandhi in the 2000 Tamil-Hindi historical drama ‘Hey Ram’, directed by Kamal Haasan. Though Gandhi is not the central figure in the film, Shah’s nuanced portrayal captures the complexity of Gandhi’s character, particularly in his efforts to maintain peace and unity in the face of communal violence during the Partition of India.

3. Rajit Kapur – ‘The Making of the Mahatma’ (1996)

Rajit Kapur, a versatile actor in Indian cinema, portrayed Gandhi in Shyam Benegal’s The Making of the Mahatma. The film focuses on Gandhi’s early years in South Africa and how his experiences there shaped his philosophy of nonviolent resistance. His portrayal brought a fresh perspective to Gandhi’s lesser-known years, and Kapur won a National Film Award for Best Actor for his role.

4. Annu Kapoor – ‘Sardar’ (1993)

In the biographical film ‘Sardar’, which focuses on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Annu Kapoor portrays Gandhi. Though the movie primarily revolves around Patel’s political contributions, Kapoor’s Gandhi is a key figure. He guides Patel and other leaders of the independence movement.

5. Darshan Jariwala – ‘Gandhi, My Father’ (2007)

In ‘Gandhi, My Father’, Darshan Jariwala plays a Gandhi who is not just the leader of a nation. But also a father struggling to maintain a relationship with his eldest son, Harilal Gandhi. The film, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, explores the strained father-son dynamic. It shows Gandhi’s dedication to the nation often overshadowed his role as a family man.

6. Dilip Prabhavalkar – ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ (2006)

In the immensely popular film ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, Dilip Prabhavalkar plays an imaginary version of Gandhi. He keeps appearing as a moral guide to the protagonist, Munna Bhai, played by Sanjay Dutt. Though Prabhavalkar’s Gandhi is not a historical representation, his character serves as a metaphor for Gandhian ideals in modern life.