Payal Kapadia on ‘All We Imagine As Light’ vs ‘Laapataa Ladies’ for Oscars

In a recent interview with the Times of India, filmmaker Payal Kapadia addressed the absence of her acclaimed film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ from India’s official Oscar entry. Despite the disappointment, she expressed a thoughtful perspective on the film’s journey and the possibility of submitting it as an independent entry.

‘All We Imagine As Light’, which made waves earlier this year by winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, recently premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, where it was met with an enthusiastic audience.

This Malayalam-Hindi film tells the poignant story of Prabha, portrayed by Kani Kusruti, a nurse in Mumbai whose life unravels when she receives a rice cooker from her estranged husband. Alongside her, Divya Prabha plays Anu, a roommate grappling with her own challenges in the bustling city, while Chhaya Kadam’s character, Parvati, faces eviction from her home due to property developers’ pressures.

When asked about the Oscars, Kapadia revealed, “The film will be released in India and the US next month, so we will see how people respond to it. Will we send the film independently? It’s not really in my hands.” Her sentiments reflect a broader appreciation for the cinematic experience.

Payal Kapadia also shared her thoughts on the significance of Oscar recognition, noting, “Cannes gave us so much attention in India, and the nicest thing is that recognition gave me distribution. There is no bigger joy than screening your film in cinemas, which people can buy a ticket for and watch.”

While ‘All We Imagine As Light’ may not be competing at the Oscars this year, Kapadia expressed her support for ‘Laapataa Ladies’, directed by Kiran Rao, which has been chosen as India’s official entry.

“I’m happy that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. It’s such a fun, wonderful movie,” she said.

‘Laapataa Ladies’, a comedy-drama, features an ensemble cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, and adds a vibrant voice to the diverse tapestry of Indian cinema.