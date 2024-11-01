Parole Examiner Lee: Lee Hak Joo stars as arrogant villain Ji Myung Seob

The anticipation for tvN’s latest Monday-Tuesday drama, “Parole Examiner Lee,” is heating up with the release of the first stills featuring actor Lee Hak Joo in his role as Ji Myung Seob.

The series centers on the complexities of the parole system through the eyes of lawyer Lee Han Shin, played by Go Soo. Transitioning to a parole officer, Han Shin is determined to combat corruption and ensure that inmates who show little remorse for their past crimes do not gain their freedom through money or connections.

In this gripping narrative, Lee Hak Joo embodies Ji Myung Seob. He is the privileged son of Ji Dong Man, portrayed by Song Young Chang, who is the chairman of the prestigious Oh Jung Group. Myung Seob epitomizes the elite upper class, living a life free from the repercussions of his actions.

His upbringing has shielded him from accountability. That leaves him unaware of the boundaries of acceptable behavior or the concept of guilt.

The first stills showcase Ji Myung Seob clad in a prison uniform, yet his demeanor is anything but submissive. His confident posture and challenging gaze suggest a man who feels invulnerable. That is almost as if he could walk out of the confines of prison at any moment.

Lee Hak Joo shared insights into his character. He described Myung Seob as a villain who thrives on the exploitation of others. “He’s grown up in an environment where he can wield his father’s influence without consequence, which blinds him to the moral implications of his actions,” he explained.

To prepare for the role, Lee Hak Joo engaged deeply with his character. He pondered questions about Myung Seob’s unpleasant demeanor and his lack of remorse. This thoughtful approach aims to bring a unique depth to the villainous role, heightening viewer intrigue.

“Parole Examiner Lee” is set to premiere on November 18 at 8:50 p.m. KST, promising to delve into the morally complex world of the parole system.