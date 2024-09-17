Kim Woo Bin on cancer battle: “Doctors gave me only 6 months to live”

Kim Woo Bin, the popular South Korean actor, recently opened up about his harrowing battle with nasopharyngeal cancer on the YouTube show ‘Zzanbro Shin Dong Yup,’ which aired on September 16. Kim, who appeared alongside his ‘Officer Black Belt’ co-star Kim Sung Kyun, shared candid details about his journey from diagnosis to recovery.

In the interview, Kim Woo Bin, popular for his upbeat demeanor, talked about his experience with cancer after receiving the diagnosis report in 2017. By 2019, the doctors declared him cancer-free. Reflecting on his ordeal, Kim recalled the moment he was told he had only six months to live, a prognosis that left him stunned and fearful. “It felt like a scene straight out of a drama,” Kim admitted. Despite the gravity of his situation, he revealed that he never entertained the thought of not overcoming the disease. His resolve remained unshaken, even in the face of such a grim prognosis.

Kim’s positive outlook, he explained, played a crucial role in his recovery. Although staying optimistic was challenging, he approached his illness as an opportunity for rest after a decade of intense work. He likened his situation to a pause granted by fate, offering him a chance to regroup. The actor also expressed deep gratitude for the immense support he received from fans and friends during his treatment. Their prayers and encouragement, he noted, were a significant source of strength for him.