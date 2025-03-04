Park Hae Soo and Shin Min Ah’s ‘Karma’ is a web of entangled lives

Netflix has dropped the teaser of its high-stakes crime thriller, ‘Karma’ starring ‘Squid Game’ actor Park Hae Soo and ‘Our Blues’ actress Shin Min Ah. The mini-series is going to feature the entanglement of six lives as they strive to keep things together. The gripping saga is going to hit the platform on April 4. Now, the makers have dropped an intriguing poster and the teaser of the awaited drama.

Park Hae Soo will play a man who accidentally witnesses a mysterious accident. Consequentially, he strikes an irreversible deal that changes his life. Meanwhile, Shin Min Ah stars as Ju Yeon. She is a doctor whose life has been marked by trauma due to a tragic childhood incident. Joining them is Lee Hee Joon. He plays a desperate man who bids in the cryptocurrency market using private loans. With his investment, he hopes to amass a fortune, however, he accumulates a whopping debt.

In the drama, Kim Sung Kyun is playing the role of Gil Ryong. After unfairly losing his job, he accepts a dangerous gig involving a large sum of money. However, he finds himself trapped in an inescapable labyrinth. Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo stars as a successful doctor of Korean medicine. He runs a private hospital in Gangnam and it seems that he has everything he desires. On the other hand, Gong Seung Yeon plays his admirable girlfriend, Yu Jeong.

In the poster, the characters stand apart from each other. However, a red string connects them all together, resembling their entangled fates. The poster also elevates the thrill quotient, promising fans a blood-churning ride.

In the teaser, Lee Hee Joon says, “This is where we put an end to this messed-up bond of ours.” The short clips reveal how they find themselves deeply embroiled in a sinister and dark plot as they grapple to reverse their fates. In a chilling moment, Shin Min Ah declares, “You have to die for this to end.”

‘Karma’ is going to premiere on Netflix on April 4.