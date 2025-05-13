Parambrata Chatterjee on why he gravitates towards the supernatural

Your web series Bhog, is one of the eeriest things I’ve seen. What brought you to this subject?

I’ve always been interested in the supernatural ever since I was a teenager. But somewhere, somehow, this interest was sort of lying dormant until about three or four years ago when I suddenly realised that there’s a tremendous amount of curiosity and interest amongst consumers, among the watchers, among viewers, among readers about supernatural literature; and a lot of that is being converted into audio stories.

Advertisement

So it started with an interest in audio stories?

Advertisement

Yes, I got quite fascinated with the idea of audio stories based on such supernatural literature And, I also realised how much of a traction it’s garnering. So I myself got into it, ended up hearing quite a few of them, not all of them are good, by the way. But some of them are brilliant actually, so Bhog was one of the very first stories which I came across in that process. I also realised the enormous amount of following, almost a cult following, that this particular story enjoys.

Was it difficult getting the rights to make the series?

I got in touch with the author Avik Sarkar. I started reading more works by the same author. And I’m actually also working on quite a few of his other stories. Not just in Bangla, but I’m also planning to adapt some of Avik Sarkar’s works in Hindi.

Why so much focus on the supernatural?

I’ll tell you why. I’m we all are big fans of Western horror films, right like from the from The Shining to all the way to Jordan Peele’s works in contemporary times. I love those films and I take a lot of inspiration from them, you know how they blend social psychology with horror. And I’m absolutely fascinated by it. I have always felt that if I want to do something in the supernatural horror space in this country, I will have to root the horror in local folklore, in local culture in our own sort of mythological or social folklore structure, or against the backdrop. But there is a difference between the horror space in the West and here in our country.

How so?

I feel that the supernatural space in the West is pretty black and white; it’s either good or bad. It’s just God and the Devil for us, it’s a lot more grey, as you’ve seen in Bhog. A lot of these so-called evil beings, whether they are pisachas or Dakini’s and yoginis, actually are subservient to our Gods themselves. Our pantheon of gods and goddesses in our land is so varied and so multifaceted that the idea of evil cannot be so black and white, and that’s where the magic lies. I’ve always felt so, while I wanted to incorporate the idea of blending social psychology and other larger themes. I decidedly wanted to root it in our own mythology, our own social psyche and the way the belief systems work in our country and without being disrespectful towards them.

That’s how your supernatural journey began?

That is the reason why I started making the kind of supernatural horror that I have been making since 2023. I went on to build a franchise around the central character of that particular series. The second edition came out in 2024 in the form of another series called Nikosh Chhaya, and we will be making Nikosh Chhaya 2 this season and this year. Because those horror pieces were doing quite well. On the platform, they wanted me to do something beyond the franchise in a similar space, so my immediate choice was Bhog because that’s kind of the horror story that I liked three or four years ago, so I immediately pounced on it. We realised that the Bengali rights were still available. We made sure we got the rights, and we started working on it. Meanwhile, I have already started collaborating with the author on some of his other stories.

Casting Anirban Bhattacharya in the lead in Bhog was a masterstroke?

I don’t know if you have seen anything else that he has worked on. Anirban, really, in the last decade or so, has emerged as one of the most consummate and powerful actors in Bengali cinema. He’s slightly younger than me, but looks probably a little older. But broadly, he can be called our generation. Although he has started much, much, much later than let’s say Abir Chatterjee, Jishu Sengupta or me. Anirban sort of came into the limelight around 2014-15, I would say, which is fairly recent compared to Abir, Jishu or me. But he really has emerged as one of the most eminent actors and thinkers. He’s a director himself. He made a lovely film two or three years ago called Ballavpurer Rupkotha based on a Badal Sarkar play. He comes from a theatre background. I mean, one can truly call him a thespian. He has been a friend, he’s been someone with whom I gel well in terms of our wavelength. We really connect well with each other, and I’ve always wanted to direct him, and I’ve seen him doing a lot of other work for which he has also gained quite a bit of popularity. There are very few actors these days whom you can actually use for histrionics. So yeah, I’ve always wanted to direct him, and although we have known each other and been quite good friends for the last five years or so, this was the first time I got to direct him.

What was the experience like?

It was a sheer delight.