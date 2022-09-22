Parambrata – Bonny set to decode new mystery in ‘Jotugriha’, trailer revealed

Director Saptaswa Basu is all geared up for his upcoming mystery thriller ‘Jatugriha’ starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Bonny Sengupta, Paayel Sarkar, and Piyali. The team got together to launch the ghastly trailer on Tuesday over a quick media interaction.

The 2 minutes 6 seconds trailer holds back the thrill throughout keeping the curiosity meter ticking. The frames offer horror elements grounded in the misty mountains of Kalimpong and the maze of mystery is centered around an old cottage in Nishadganj where someone was burned to death long time ago. The trailer has ample doses of thrill and horror to justify the theme.

‘There is a world beyond what we can perceive, the one beyond our thoughts’ says Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who was seen playing the role of a Christian priest in a church of Nishadganj. When asked about his character, the actor said, “My character is shown as an older man and we did the look set accordingly. Thrill being the crux of the film, we tried to build up a mysterious layer even in the characters specially the one which I played and to make it convincing I had to adapt a suspicious body language and speak in an intellectual manner.”

According to the director, the story is told through Bonny’s eyes. “Past is the main content. The story is not haunted but the past of the characters haunt them. For the first time audience will get to see Parambrata and Bonny together and they are quite excited,” said director Saptaswa Basu.

Bonny Sengupta talked about his experience of working in the film saying, “This is completely a horror film punched with thrills and I found the story very interesting.”

The film was shot in the hilly region of North Bengal. Produced by Raktim Chatterjee under the banner of Nexgen Venture, the story is penned down by Arnab Bhaumik. Jotugriha is slated to release in theatres on October 21.