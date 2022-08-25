Shimanto: a crime thriller dealing with trafficking on borders

Director Suman Maitra’s crime thriller ‘Shimanto’ delves into the dark realities

and underdog secrets that are operational in the city and along its border.

Slated to release on September 2, the film has an ensemble cast of Paayel

Sarkar, Shaheb Bhattacherjee, Rano Joy, Mainak Banerjee, Sudip Mukherjee,

Hrishie Raj, Ananda Choudhuri, Sonia Roy, Sushil Sikaria, Dhruba Debnath,

Pallav Ghosh and Ratnadeep Ghosh.

The trailer gives a glimpse of a team from an Intelligence Bureau tasked in the rescue operation to eliminate the nexus of crime as they witness a dark realism lost in time and space, their lives getting inescapably intertwined in this coming-up age crime thriller.

“The film is very interesting and intriguing… I am a part of this film so I know

how it has shaped up. We often get to know about such incidents from the

newspaper or television, but we really don’t know what actually operates in

the border, the ultimate outcome and how things are intertwined. This is also

the story of those who put their lives on risk for our safeties”, said actress

Payal Sarkar.

Actor Rano Joy said, “The entire team including all the artists and technicians

have really worked hard to put things in place. We have shot in raw and real

locations and without high makeup, we tried to keep everything raw as much

as possible to enhance the theme realistically.”

Presented by Ratan Saha and Satadeep Saha in association with Chirosqro

Films, ‘Shimanto’ is produced by SSR Cinemas Pvt. Ltd and will hit the screen

on September 2, 2022.