Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan is glad that his show, Ek Jhoothi Love Story, will reach the Indian audience soon, and hopes they connect with the story.

“Right from the time I started working, it has always been more about the experience to enjoy being someone else for a while,” Bilal said.

About the show streaming in India, he said: “I am happy, because I know shows from Pakistan are liked in India a lot and I always get feedback that people in India are liking my work.”

“I do have hopes, because of the kind of content and platform it will be on. It will reach a wider audience. I want the audience to relate to the content, the characters, and I hope they like what we have made. That’s all I want and hope for,” he added.

Acclaimed Pakistani filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar’s “Ek Jhoothi Love Story” also stars Madiha Imam, and is scripted by Umera Ahmed, celebrated writer of the show “Zindagi Gulzar Hai”.

The show narrates the story of an imperfect family chasing perfections in this imperfect world.

“I always want to work with the right team, right director, and the right story. If a story can appeal to me on paper, it works wonders for me,” Bilal summed up.

The Zindagi original releases on October 30.