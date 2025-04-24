Wednesday Season 2 gets release date and a sinister surprise

Wednesday Season 2: Get ready to mark your calendars (twice!) because Netflix just dropped some major news that’ll have Addams Family fans doing the Wednesday dance all over again.

The hit supernatural series ‘Wednesday’, starring Jenna Ortega as the deadpan, psychic-powered goth queen herself, is making a much-anticipated return.

But here’s the twist: Season 2 is coming in ‘two’ parts. Yes, double the darkness, double the drama. Part one premieres on August 6, followed by part two on September 3.

So, if you were planning a spooky binge-watch, August and September just became your official Wednesday months.

Catch ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 trailer here:

Netflix teased the return with a brand-new preview that’s already giving fans goosebumps. In the clip, we catch Ortega’s Wednesday breezing through airport security—but of course, nothing is ever normal when she’s around. A metal detector goes off, a TSA agent tries to intervene, and let’s just say… it’s very ‘on brand’ for the Addams heiress.

‘Wednesday’ season 2 dives deeper into Wednesday’s life at Nevermore Academy, as she wrestles with her evolving psychic powers, uncovers secrets about her family’s shadowy past, and—as always—ends up smack in the middle of a sinister mystery.

Along with Ortega, a strong lineup returns, including Emma Myers as BFF Enid, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, and the ever-iconic Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez. And yes, fan favorites like Thing and Uncle Fester are also back.

This season’s new faces include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, and ‘Back to the Future’ legend Christopher Lloyd.

And guess what? Tim Burton is back behind the camera too, joined by directors Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson, promising the same creepy-cool visuals and gothic flair that made season one a hit.