Netflix 2025 slate out! ‘Squid Game’ S3, ‘Stanger Things’ S5 and ‘Wednesday’ S2 confirmed

Mark your calendars! Netflix has announced its studded line-up for 2025 and fans will witness the return of their most beloved shows. The top titles hitting the platform this year are ‘Squid Game’ S3, ‘Stranger Things’ S5, and ‘Wednesday’ S2 among others. Other awaited titles include ‘Cobra Kai’ S6 (Part III), ‘You’ S5, and ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 among others. This is just the beginning and the platform dropped an intriguing video announcing the slate for the year.

In the clip, a girl travels through the worlds of the top series, promising a spectacular year filled with loads of drama. With the clip, Netflix teases the fans that they are not ready for what they have in store. All that can be said is viewers can get ready for a ride filled with the best of awaited titles.

‘Squid Game’ season 3

With the stakes and the pressure higher than ever, the makers have revealed the release of the final chapter. ‘Squid Game’ season 3 releases on June 27, revealing the fate of Lee Jung Jae’s Gi-hun and the life-altering game. After Lee Jung Jae’s Gi-hun is the last man standing from season 1, he re-enters the deadly games to put a stop to it. Brimming with the burning fire of revenge, he vows to find those who are puppeteering with the lives of desperate individuals. The season ended with a cliffhanger with several questions remaining unanswered. As the game is going to be in motion once again, fans can expect the final answer.

‘Wednesday’ season 2

After taking over the streaming giant with a blood-churning gothic saga, ‘Wednesday’ is back for the second chapter. As the gates of Nevermore Academy reopen, Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday Addams. Just like the first instalment, the new season promises to be brim with thrill, spook, and spunk. In ‘Wednesday’ season 2, the Addams girl is going to once again stand face to face with her adversary from the first chapter, Tyler Galpin. What’s more? Lady Gaga will reportedly make an appearance.

‘Stranger Things’ season 5

The horror intensifies for Netflix as the awaited chapter is ready to unfold. After keeping fans waiting, the makers finally revealed that ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 is going to be the last dance. The Duffer Brothers, creators of the show, promise a grand and epic conclusion to the sci-fi saga. The scale of the story will be bigger than ever, as the original group of characters return to Hawkins, making it a full circle.

Meanwhile, apart from the above, a plethora of titles is going to hit the platform in 2025, making sure that the ‘tudum’ sound reverberates.