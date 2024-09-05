Visfot trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan in a tale of betrayal and survival

The highly anticipated trailer for ‘Visfot’, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan, is now out, giving viewers a glimpse of the thrilling drama that awaits. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the web movie also features Riddhi Dogra, Priya Bapat, and Krystle D’Souza in key roles.

The ‘Visfot’ trailer, running for just under three minutes, sets the tone for a suspense-filled narrative. Deshmukh’s character faces a harrowing turn in life after discovering his wife’s betrayal. The fallout from this revelation leads to their son going missing, triggering a series of intense events. What begins as a personal tragedy soon spirals into a larger, more dangerous scenario. Deshmukh’s character finds himself wrongly accused of a crime and must battle not just to clear his name but also to protect his loved ones.

The plot dives into themes of betrayal, corruption, and survival, as hinted at in the trailer’s description. It teases viewers with a story where a simple domestic conflict evolves into something far more sinister, culminating in an explosive confrontation that may cost more than just lives. The tension builds as Deshmukh’s character peels back layers of deceit, only to uncover a conspiracy that threatens everything he holds dear.

‘Visfot’ is set to premiere on JioCinema on September 6, 2024, following a production process that began in October 2021. After principal photography wrapped up in February 2022, the film spent much of 2023 in post-production, gearing up for its OTT release.

The movie’s high-energy trailer promises an emotional and action-packed journey, with the cast delivering performances that bring the complexity of the story to life.