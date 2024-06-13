Vijay Varma to play Matka King in new web series; Tamannaah reacts to poster

Actor Vijay Varma, renowned for his exceptional acting prowess, has unveiled his latest venture—the first look from the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, ‘Matka King.’ Currently in production under the direction of ‘Sairat’ creator Nagraj Manjule, the series is set in 1960s Bombay, revolving around an ambitious cotton trader’s endeavor to establish himself in society by introducing a new gambling game called Matka.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay Varma shared the poster of his forthcoming project, sporting a retro look with a prominent moustache. The poster, adorned with scattered playing cards, adds allure to the depiction of the gambling-centric series. Captioning the post, the ‘Murder Mubarak’ star declared, “Ready to place our bet! #MatkaKingOnPrime soon but filming now.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Following the announcement, it was revealed that India had a real-life Matka King, Ratan Khatri. According to PTI, Khatri, hailing from a Sindhi family, migrated to India from Karachi, Pakistan, during the 1947 partition. Rising to fame as the Matka King, Khatri transformed the game into a massive racket, establishing a nationwide gambling network that spanned decades. However, during the Emergency period, Khatri faced imprisonment for 19 months before retiring from gambling in the early 1990s. He passed away in 2020.

Joining the ‘Darlings’ fame Vijay Varma, ‘Matka King’ will feature Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Manjule, along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani under the Roy Kapur Films banner.

Following the poster release, fans were delighted by Tamannaah Bhatia’s enthusiastic response to Varma’s upcoming project. The B-town couple continues to set relationship goals, showcasing unwavering support for each other. Sharing the poster on her Instagram story, Tamannaah exclaimed, “Uff” accompanied by numerous fire emojis. Varma reciprocated with a heart emoji, addressing her affectionately as “Baby.”

Meanwhile, Vijay is also gearing up for the highly anticipated release of ‘Mirzapur 3,’ scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 5.