Venom: The Last Dance countdown begins—final trailer drops on THIS date

Get ready, Venom fans! The final trailer for ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ is set to drop on September 12, 2024, fueling the buzz for the much-anticipated conclusion of Tom Hardy’s epic run as Eddie Brock. This third installment promises to deliver the high-octane action and emotional depth that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Tom Hardy is back, reprising his role as Eddie Brock, the human host to the iconic symbiote, Venom. In this final chapter, Eddie and Venom are on the run, cornered by adversaries from both their worlds. As they face mounting pressure, they are forced to make a devastating choice that will mark the end of their tumultuous journey together.

Joining Hardy in this high-stakes adventure are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Hardy. This project is the culmination of their creative partnership, with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker producing alongside Hardy and Marcel.

Fans in India will get the first taste of this final chapter on October 25, 2024, with Sony Pictures Entertainment India offering the film in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film will be available in 3D and IMAX 3D, promising a visually immersive experience.

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ continues the story from ‘Venom’ (2018) and ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ (2021), adding another layer to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). After Hardy confirmed his involvement in a third film in August 2018, Sony Pictures began developing the sequel in December 2021. By June 2022, Marcel and Hardy were working on the script, and filming commenced in Spain by late June 2023. Despite a brief production halt due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, filming resumed in November 2023 and wrapped up by February 2024.

Mark your calendars and check out the countdown link for the final trailer. The countdown to the ultimate showdown in the Venom saga has officially begun!