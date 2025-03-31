MobLand cast: Check out the A-list stars running this crime empire!

Get ready for high-stakes drama, British grit, and a whole lot of crime, because ‘MobLand’ is about to take over your watchlist. The upcoming Paramount+ series is packed with A-list talent and an intense storyline that promises to be as thrilling as it is unpredictable.

With Tom Hardy as a criminal fixer, Pierce Brosnan as a ruthless mob boss, and Helen Mirren as a terrifying matriarch, this show is not playing around. And if that’s not enough to grab your attention, the supporting cast features some of the best talent from ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘Downton Abbey’, and ‘Sherlock’.

Let’s break down why ‘MobLand’ is about to become your next TV obsession.

At the heart of ‘MobLand’ is Harry Da Souza, played by Tom Hardy, a fixer for London’s notorious Harrigan crime family. His job? Cleaning up the messes left behind by the family’s more reckless members.

And speaking of the family, leading the Harrigans is Conrad Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan), an old-school crime lord with an iron grip on the underworld. But even the most powerful man has to answer to someone—and that someone is his wife, Maeve Harrigan (Helen Mirren), a matriarch who is as chilling as she is calculating.

The chaos begins when Eddie Harrigan (Anson Boon), the family’s reckless wild card, makes a disastrous mistake that could spark an all-out gang war. Now, it’s up to Harry to contain the damage before it spirals out of control. But when power, ambition, and revenge collide, no one is safe.

Beyond its big-name leads, ‘MobLand’ boasts a cast full of familiar faces:

– Paddy Considine (‘House of the Dragon’) as Kevin Harrigan, Conrad’s son

– Joanne Froggatt (‘Downton Abbey’) as Jan Da Souza, Harry’s wife

– Lara Pulver (‘Sherlock’) as Bella Harrigan, Kevin’s wife

– Mandeep Dhillon (‘After Life’) as Seraphina, Conrad’s daughter

– Jasmine Jobson (‘Top Boy’) as Zosia, one of Harry’s closest allies

– Janet McTeer (‘Ozark’) as Kat, a woman as charming as she is deadly

The cast also includes Lisa Dwan as the Harrigan family’s lawyer, Geoff Bell as a rival gang leader, and Alex Fine as one of Harry’s biggest adversaries.

Originally conceived as a spin-off of Showtime’s ‘Ray Donovan’, ‘MobLand’ quickly evolved into its own high-stakes crime saga. Created by Ronan Bennett (‘Top Boy’), the show’s first two episodes are co-written by Jez Butterworth (‘Spectre’) and directed by Guy Ritchie (‘Snatch’, ‘The Gentlemen’), which means you can expect plenty of sharp dialogue, brutal action, and stylish cinematography.