Uorfi Javed on online abuse after ‘The Traitors’ win: “Hate has never stopped me”

After clinching victory in the finale of ‘The Traitors’ Season 1 alongside poker champ Nikita Luther, Uorfi Javed found herself facing not just applause, but a barrage of hate messages.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV personality shared a few screenshots of the messages she received following her win on the gripping game show known for its psychological twists and betrayals.

Alongside the posts, Uorfi called out the double standards and abuse thrown her way, writing: “When you don’t like something a girl does, just drop the ‘R’ word. Not the first time I’ve been threatened or abused like this, but this time it’s not because of my clothes, it’s because I ‘won’ a show.”

She continued, “Imagine being so petty that when your favourite player doesn’t win, you start abusing and threatening. These are just the ‘most decent’ ones I uploaded.”

Uorfi is no stranger to trolling, but this time, the criticism did not aim at her fashion, often a point of contention for some on social media, but rather her gameplay on a competitive reality show. She shared how she has been on target of judgement constantly, no matter what she does.

“Harsh ko na nikalti toh pyaar mein andhi, Harsh ko nikal diya toh dhokhebaaz. Purav ko jeetne deti toh bewakoof, nahi jeetne diya toh cheater,” she wrote.

Her post resonated with many followers who praised her courage and transparency in the face of online toxicity. Uorfi ended the note defiantly, stating: “Hate has never stopped me before, it never will now.”

‘The Traitors’, which wrapped up on Thursday night, kept viewers hooked till the end. Set in a sprawling palace, the high-stakes game show featured 20 well-known personalities from entertainment and social media. They all navigated a tense web of alliances, suspicion, and strategy.

In the end, it was Uorfi and Nikita who pulled off a surprising win, outsmarting both friends and foes. The final twist left even the most seasoned viewers stunned.