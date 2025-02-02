Tillotama Shome on the challenge of playing an Assamese cop in ‘Paatal Lok 2’

Tillotama Shome has revealed the challenges and dedication behind portraying Meghna Barua, an Assamese police officer, in the much-awaited ‘Paatal Lok 2’.

Speaking to India Today, the actor opened up about the unique responsibility she felt in representing a Nagamese-speaking Assamese woman, a role far removed from her own Bengali heritage.

Advertisement

Tillotama admitted that the pressure to do justice to the role was immense. “It was a source of worry for me,” she shared. “When you’re a Bengali playing an Assamese character, there’s always the fear of not doing it right and unintentionally offending the people you’re trying to represent.”

Advertisement

She was particularly sensitive to how her portrayal could affect Assamese viewers who might wonder why the character wasn’t played by an Assamese actor.

Despite her concerns, Tillotama worked tirelessly to ensure her performance was as authentic as possible. “I was very aware of the responsibility, and it pushed me to work harder,” she said.

Her goal was not only to make her character feel real but also to avoid adding to the long-standing issue of misrepresentation and under-representation of the Northeast in Indian media.

The ‘Paatal Lok’ series, which first captivated audiences with its gripping storytelling, delves deep into the underbelly of crime and politics. The second season continues this dark journey, set against the backdrop of political turmoil in Nagaland.

The show brings back familiar faces, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Swastika Mukherjee, and Ishwak Singh, while also introducing new talents such as Tillotama Shome, who adds depth to the narrative with her portrayal of Meghna.

‘Paatal Lok 2’ offers a hard-hitting look at corruption, politics, and social unrest, with the talented ensemble cast led by Jaideep Ahlawat reprising his role as the troubled cop. The series, loosely based on Tarun Tejpal’s 2010 novel ‘The Story of My Assassins’, once again pulls viewers into a world of suspense and intrigue, with characters navigating the challenges of a turbulent, fractured society.