‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 trailer unveils high-stakes drama and new destinies

‘The Wheel of Time’ is back with an explosive new trailer, teasing the high-stakes drama of its highly anticipated third season.

Premiering globally on Prime Video on March 13, 2025, the show promises to transport viewers deeper into the world of Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy saga. Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, this season brings even more magic, adventure, and emotional intensity.

The newly released trailer offers fans a glimpse of the challenges awaiting their favorite characters. Moiraine Damodred (played by Rosamund Pike), the powerful Aes Sedai, struggles with disturbing visions of the future, while Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), the prophesied Dragon Reborn, faces an inner battle of his own.

Will he embrace his destiny as the savior of the world, or will the Darkness consume him? The stakes have never been higher as the characters grapple with their fates and prepare for the approaching Last Battle.

Season 3 of ‘The Wheel of Time’ largely draws inspiration from the fourth book of Jordan’s series, ‘The Shadow Rising’, which remains a fan favorite. This season will take audiences to new corners of the Westlands, including the perilous Aiel Waste desert, the vibrant yet dangerous port city of Tanchico, and the mysterious city of Rhuidean.

Each location is ripe for powerful revelations that will change the characters’ lives forever. Meanwhile, Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), Rand’s longtime friend, embarks on his own transformative journey back in the Two Rivers.

The first three episodes of the new season will drop on March 13, 2025, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly until the dramatic season finale on April 17, 2025. Fans can look forward to a season filled with rich character development, complex choices, and action-packed moments.

Along with the trailer, Prime Video has also released striking key art, offering a sneak peek at several new and returning characters that will play crucial roles in this season’s events.

In addition to Pike, Stradowski, and Rutherford, ‘The Wheel of Time’ stars a talented ensemble cast, including Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, and Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon.

New faces this season include Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand and Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche.

The series is brought to life by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins (‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’, ‘Hemlock Grove’), with a talented team of producers and writers, including Rick Selvage, Larry Mondragon, Ted Field, and Rosamund Pike herself.