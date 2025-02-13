Samantha, Rashmika, Karan Johar praise Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ teaser

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for a spectacular return to the silver screen with his upcoming film ‘Kingdom’ (Samrajya).

After a short break from the limelight, the actor is back in a high-octane mass-action role that promises to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

The recently released teaser, featuring Vijay in a fierce new avatar, has already sparked a wave of excitement among fans and industry peers alike.

The teaser showcases Vijay in a gritty, power-packed role that highlights his raw intensity and dedication to his craft. Fans have flooded social media with excitement, and several celebrities have expressed their admiration for the actor’s transformation and the film’s electrifying preview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Actress Samantha Prabhu couldn’t contain her excitement, sharing the teaser’s poster with the caption, “GOOSEBUMPS ” on her Instagram. Similarly, actress Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media to applaud Vijay’s efforts, writing, “This man always… ALWAYS comes up with something mental! ❤‍ So proud! ❤‍”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also chimed in, calling the teaser “incredible and majestic,” and predicting that ‘Kingdom’ would be nothing short of a blockbuster. He wrote on his Instagram, “Have you seen the incredible and majestic teaser of #samrajya #Kingdom??? Vijay this one is going to be MASSIVE!”

Directed by Gowtham T, ‘Kingdom’ (Samrajya) promises to be a larger-than-life spectacle, featuring music by Anirudh and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

The film has already garnered attention for its gripping teaser, and to add to the excitement, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice for the Hindi teaser.

With the teaser creating such a frenzy online, it’s clear that ‘Kingdom’ will be one of the most talked-about films of 2025. Fans are eagerly counting down the days to May 30, 2025, when the film will hit theaters worldwide.