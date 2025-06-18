What did Salman Khan reveal about Aamir’s romantic adventures?

Salman Khan brought his larger-than-life personality straight to the stage as he kicked off the much-awaited ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 3.

Known for his effortless humour and spontaneous charm, Salman Khan joined as the very first guest of the season, setting a lively and laughter-filled tone right from the start.

Netflix, the platform now streaming the show, dropped a fun teaser on Instagram, officially announcing the new season’s premiere. The caption read, “Sikandar ka swag Kapil ki timing = Blockbuster. The Great Indian Kapil Show is back aur har Funnyvaar badhega humara parivaar. Watch the first episode from 21st June, 8 pm, every Saturday only on Netflix.”

As the episode unfolded, fans were treated to a playful, candid chat between Salman and host Kapil Sharma. Right from the start, the energy was infectious. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who returns to the show, kick-started the evening by declaring, “From today, every moment will be fun. The whole country will be ready to laugh.”

Kapil welcomed viewers warmly, and Salman soon made his grand entrance. Flashing his trademark grin, he joked, “The show that used to be with us, Netflix has taken it away and made me the first guest. That’s real power!”

Krushna Abhishek jumped in with his playful quips, teasing Salman by saying, “Tiger is still alive,” referring to Salman’s popular action film series. Salman shot back with his usual quick wit, “He’s alive, but not for you!”

One of the most hilarious moments came when Kapil brought up Aamir Khan’s recently revealed relationship. He cheekily said, “Aamir Bhai just introduced his fans to his girlfriend. He’s not stopping, but you aren’t even starting!”

Salman’s response had everyone in splits: “Aamir is something else. He’s a perfectionist—he won’t settle down until he perfects marriage itself!”

The fun didn’t stop there. Towards the end of the episode, Salman and Kapil shared a light-hearted musical moment, singing ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’, one of Salman’s most popular songs from ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 3 premieres on June 21 and will stream new episodes every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.