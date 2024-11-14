‘Match Fixing’ set for theatrical release on THIS date after legal delay

The political thriller ‘Match Fixing’, directed by Kedaar Gaekwad, is now set to hit theaters on January 17, 2025. This shift from its original release date of November 15 follows a legal delay due to concerns raised by an individual linked to the Malegaon Blast case. This individual, currently involved in ongoing legal proceedings, filed a petition in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court expressing worry that the film’s storyline might influence public perceptions of his case.

In response, the film’s producers clarified that ‘Match Fixing’ is not connected to the Malegaon case. The story draws instead from the 2020 book ‘Truth Behind Saffron Terror’, authored by retired Colonel Kanwar Khatana.

The book delves into themes of political conspiracies, espionage, and alleged covert operations by intelligence agencies in India and Pakistan. According to the producers, the movie explores a fictional narrative around a series of terror incidents in the early 2000s, suggesting they may have been orchestrated to target opposition figures.

“This film isn’t about the Malegaon case,” emphasized producer Pallavi Gurjar. “We are focused on a broader storyline about terror attacks and the underlying political motivations that may have influenced public perception.”

Gurjar affirmed the production team’s commitment to respecting the judicial process and avoiding any overlap with the Malegaon trial.

Director Kedaar Gaekwad shared insights on the complexities of making a politically sensitive film, remarking, “Our team has faced considerable challenges. We approached this project with a sense of responsibility, being careful not to exploit creative liberties.”

Gaekwad indicated that ‘Match Fixing’ aspires to shed light on lesser-known narratives of terrorism in India, tracing a line of events that culminates in the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai—one of the most tragic terror events in recent history.

Produced by Pallavi Gurjar under Artarena Creations Private Limited, the film stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuja Sathe, and Manoj Joshi. Screenwriter Anuj S. Mehta is credited with the film’s script.