‘The Family Man’ season 3: Manoj Bajpayee wraps up shooting

Manoj Bajpayee has officially wrapped up shooting for the much-anticipated ‘The Family Man’ season 3, sending fans into a frenzy with the exciting update.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news, posting a photo of the clapperboard with the caption, “Shooting wrapped!! For Family Man 3! Aur thoda intezar,” hinting that viewers will have to wait a little longer before the new season hits the screens.

While details about the upcoming season remain under wraps, a recent behind-the-scenes picture shared by co-star Shreya Dhanwanthary gave fans a glimpse of the team on set. Shreya posted a photo with Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi, captioning it, “With our number 1 man,” highlighting the camaraderie among the cast.

The third season of ‘The Family Man’ has been in the works for some time now. In September, the team shot scenes in Nagaland, where they also met with Temjen Imna Along, the state’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister. The official announcement for the third season came in May, confirming that production had begun.

‘The Family Man’ is popular for its gripping narrative and complex characters. Bajpayee stars as Srikant Tiwari, a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for TASC (Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell), a fictional branch of India’s National Investigation Agency. The show, created by Raj & DK, has garnered a massive fan following since its debut on Amazon Prime Video in 2019.

The third season will bring back many beloved characters, including Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, and Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari. Joining the cast this season is actress Gul Panag.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘The Family Man’ season 3, which is expected to continue the thrilling journey of Srikant Tiwari and his team as they navigate the dangerous world of espionage.