‘The Crown’ producer hints at possible spinoffs on series finale

As the curtains close on Netflix’s critically acclaimed series ‘The Crown’, fans might have more to look forward to beyond its six-season run. Andy Harries, the show’s executive producer, recently teased the potential for spinoffs, hinting at a future brimming with new royal tales.

Speaking on a recent talk show, Harries, who co-founded Left Bank Pictures—the production company behind ‘The Crown’—suggested that there could be many more stories to tell from the British monarchy. “It’s an endless subject,” Harries noted, hinting that the world of the royals might still hold untold narratives.

‘The Crown’, created by Peter Morgan, has earned widespread praise for its meticulous portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. From the Queen’s early days of marriage in 1947 to the 2005 wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, the series has painted a rich tapestry of the royal family’s history. The show’s run, which concluded at the end of 2023, has featured acclaimed performances from Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton, each bringing a distinct portrayal of the Queen.

Harries, who emphasized that the deal for ‘The Crown’ allowed Left Bank Pictures to retain the rights to the series, is clearly excited about the future possibilities. He remarked, “I can assure you [that deal] feels very, very good and it gives us the opportunity to think about what we can do further with The Crown at some point. We did six seasons, a very defined period of six decades, but there’s plenty of potential, which at some point, I suspect we’ll return to.”

While the show has wrapped, the speculation about spinoffs has been rife. Rumors are circulating about potential specials or even films. One such idea under discussion could be a project focusing on Edward VII, who ruled from 1901 to 1910. This has sparked interest in exploring different facets of royal history that were not covered in the main series.

In addition, it was reported in 2022 that Netflix was in early talks with Left Bank Pictures about a prequel. Although Peter Morgan, the mastermind behind the series, has indicated he might be stepping away from royal content for the immediate future, stating that “the word palace will not be appearing in anything I write” for now, Harries’ comments suggest that the door is far from closed on future royal dramas.

‘The Crown’ has not only captivated audiences with its storytelling but also achieved significant accolades. Over its run, the series has received 87 Emmy nominations, winning 21 of them. It is once again nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, with actors such as Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, and Claire Foy also earning nominations for their stellar performances.

As ‘The Crown’ draws to a close, Harries’ hints about spinoffs and the continued fascination with the British monarchy keep the possibility of more royal dramas alive. For fans of the series, these developments offer a glimmer of hope that the saga of the British royal family may continue to unfold in new and captivating ways.