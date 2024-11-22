Tamannaah Bhatia calls ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ a tale of ordinary people

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her latest thriller, ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’, a gripping heist drama that promises to captivate audiences with its thrilling twists.

Currently on a promotional tour, Tamannaah recently visited a prominent radio station with her co-star, Avinash Tiwary.

The event took a fun turn when fans surprised the actress with a flashmob to her viral track, ‘Aaj Ki Raat’. Clearly delighted by the unexpected gesture, Tamannaah joined in, dancing along with the fans, creating an electric atmosphere.

Advertisement

During the event, Tamannaah reflected on her role in the film, describing her character, Kamini Singh, as a common girl caught up in extraordinary circumstances.

“When an actor performs a song through a character, it brings a unique flavour to it,” she said, acknowledging the power of music in her career.

She noted that many of her past roles, especially in the South, have been music-driven, allowing her to connect deeply with audiences. In ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’, the thrilling narrative takes a simple story and transforms it into something much more gripping, she added, hinting at the suspense that awaits viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The film’s soundtrack is also creating buzz, with the release of the melodious track ‘Thehre Rahen’, showcasing the on-screen chemistry between Tamannaah and Avinash.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ centers around a daring ₹60-crore diamond heist. As the plot unfolds, a group of suspects struggles to clear their names while a determined cop, played by Jimmy Shergill, tries to crack the case.

Set to stream on Netflix from November 29, 2024, the film promises a thrilling ride that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has just wrapped up filming for her highly anticipated Telugu project ‘Odela 2’, is also preparing for her next big venture, ‘Daring Partners’, helmed by Karan Johar.