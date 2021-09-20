Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Rashmi Rocket’ to release on Zee5

Follow Us:
‘Rashmi Rocket’, starring Taapsee Pannu, is all set to premiere on Zee5 on October 15

Anushka Nagvanshi | New Delhi | September 20, 2021 4:00 pm

‘Rashmi Rocket’, starring Taapsee Pannu, is all set to premiere on Zee5 on October 15, the actress announced today on her social media accounts.

 

The actress will portray the role of an athlete from a small town with the dream of competing on an international platform. Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, and Supriya Pathak play other prominent roles in Rashmi Rocket.

 

Pannu had to undergo extensive physical training to portray the character. The film, directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by RSVP, began filming in November last year and was completed in January 2021.

