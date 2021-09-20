Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Rashmi Rocket’ to release on Zee5

‘Rashmi Rocket’, starring Taapsee Pannu, is all set to premiere on Zee5 on October 15, the actress announced today on her social media accounts.

The actress will portray the role of an athlete from a small town with the dream of competing on an international platform. Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, and Supriya Pathak play other prominent roles in Rashmi Rocket.

The actress shared a poster of the film on Instagram with the caption, “Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one 🏃🏾‍♀️

#RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5.”

Pannu had to undergo extensive physical training to portray the character. The film, directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by RSVP, began filming in November last year and was completed in January 2021.