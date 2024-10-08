Snakes & Ladders: Tamil series gets a release date

Get ready for an exhilarating experience as the Tamil thriller series ‘Snakes & Ladders’ is gearing up for its release on Prime Video on October 18. This highly anticipated series, curated by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Kalyan Subramanian under A Stone Bench Production, promises to deliver a unique blend of dark humor and gripping storytelling.

Directed by Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemis, ‘Snakes & Ladders’ boasts a remarkable cast that includes talents such as Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, Samrith, Surya Ragaveshwar, Surya Kumar, Tarun, and Sasha Bharen. Together, they bring life to a story set in the mid-2000s, showcasing a rich tapestry of friendship and adventure.

At the heart of the series are four school friends—Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala. They unwittingly find themselves caught in a web of unexpected challenges and personal dilemmas. Their journey reveals the complexities of their relationships and the difficult choices they must make. This heartfelt exploration of friendship serves as a backdrop to their quest for self-discovery.

Karthik Subbaraj, in discussing the project, expressed his enthusiasm: “Working on ‘Snakes & Ladders’ has been a wonderful experience. I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Prime Video on this project. Each character brings a unique perspective to the narrative, reflecting the highs and lows of teenage life.”

He emphasized that the series aims to engage viewers through its mystery and by addressing themes of friendship and growth. “The intertwining stories of these friends are designed to keep the audience captivated from start to finish,” Subbaraj added. “We hope to resonate with viewers worldwide, showcasing the meaningful bonds and life lessons that emerge from their experiences.”