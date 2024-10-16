‘Snakes & Ladders’ trailer unveiled by Rana Daggubati: A dark thrill awaits

Actor Rana Daggubati recently unveiled the Telugu trailer for the upcoming dark-humor thriller series, ‘Snakes & Ladders’.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the actor shared the much-anticipated trailer with his fans, writing: “DANGER awaits at every step. Ee Vaikuntapaali aata chudadaniki meeru siddhama? Trailer Out Now.” He added a link to the trailer and used the hashtag #SnakesandLaddersOnPrime, along with a reminder that the series is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 18.

The series is the creation of Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, with a strong creative team behind it. Renowned filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj curated the project, while production responsibilities were handled by Kalyan Subramanian under the banner of A Stone Bench Production.

The direction is a collaborative effort between Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemis.

The storyline of ‘Snakes & Ladders’ revolves in the mid-2000s and centers around four school friends—Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala—who find themselves caught in an unexpected whirlwind of events.

The plot blends elements of friendship, personal growth, and self-discovery with dark humor and a thrilling narrative. As the friends face a series of unpredictable and dangerous challenges, they forcibly make choices that not only test their bond but also lead them down a path of self-reflection and personal transformation.

The series promises an intriguing mix of suspense and dark comedy, showcasing the ups and downs of teenage life. The ensemble cast features a range of talented actors, including Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, Samrith, Surya Ragaveshwar, Surya Kumar, Tarun, and Sasha Bharen, all of whom play pivotal roles in bringing this engaging story to life.

Karthik Subbaraj, while speaking about the show, expressed his excitement for the project. He noted that working on ‘Snakes & Ladders’ had been a rewarding experience, particularly in crafting the complex and layered relationships between the characters. “It has been an absolute pleasure to work on ‘Snakes & Ladders’, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Prime Video on this project,” he said.

Subbaraj emphasized how each character brings something unique to the story, with the narrative aiming to strike a balance between entertainment and the deeper themes of friendship, personal development, and life’s unpredictable twists.

He also highlighted the mysterious element that threads through the show, which will keep audiences engaged until the very end. “We aimed to craft a narrative that entertains while also tapping into the nuances of friendship, personal growth, and the meaningful bonds that will resonate with viewers,” Subbaraj added.

With its October 18 release date on Prime Video, ‘Snakes & Ladders’ is ready to offer viewers an exciting rollercoaster of emotions, dark humor, and thrilling moments.