‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’ trailer: Neeraj Pandey promises a high-stakes chase

Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming heist drama ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’ is an anticipated one starring Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Releasing on Netflix on November 29, the makers have finally dropped a tantalising trailer. Promising a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game, the heist film will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Given that the film is helmed by ‘Special 26,’ and ‘A Wednesday’ director, fans have high expectations.

The upcoming film features Tamannaah Bhatia as Kamini Singh and Jimmy Shergill as Jaswinder Singh. Additionally, Avinash Tiwary stars as Sikandar Sharma and Rajiv Mehta as Mangesh Desai. The trailer opens with a Jewellery exhibition organiser receiving a phone call warning them of a robbery. Soon, sounds of firing guns take over and Tamannaah who appears to be an employee, announces that red solitaires are missing. Enter Jimmy Shergill in his cop avatar. Upon enquiry, it is revealed that the stolen gems are worth between 50-60 crores.

Going by his ‘solid instincts,’ he picks out three suspects- Kamini, Sikandar, and Mangesh. It is also revealed that Kamini and Sikandar are a married couple. As Jaswinder Singh topples their lives, the duo absconds to Agra. As Jaswinder catches up, Sikandar announces that he and his wife are not thieves. Frustrated, the couple moves to Dubai. When things seemingly seem to be in place, years later Jaswinder and Sikandar are once again face-to-face.

On the verge of saturation, Sikandar blurts to Jaswinder that because of him he has been moving around. He adds “Aapne mujhe jeene nahi diya, Jaswinder sahab. (You did not let me live, Jaswinder sahab).” To this, Jaswinder replies, “Maine tumhe marne bhi nahi diya, Sikandar. (I did not even let you die, Sikandar).”

As the trailer draws to a close, Jaswinder tells Sikandar, “Tumhari biopic ka title hai Sikandar Ka Muqaddar aur uska director hu mai. (The title of your biopic is Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, and I am its director).”

The upcoming title isn’t the first in which Shergill will play a fearless cop. The actor recently essayed the role in Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilrubaa.’ Apart from the duo, it also starred Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal and was well-received.

Neeraj Pandey last helmed Tabu and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.’ The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. On the other hand, Tamannaah recently had a cameo appearance in the blockbuster ‘Stree 2.’ Moving ahead, she has the supernatural thriller ‘Odela 2’ in the pipeline. Avinash Tiwary’s last was Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express.’ Meanwhile, Jimmy Shergill’s last was the thriller ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilrubaa.’