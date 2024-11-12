Varun Dhawan teases details about Salman Khan’s cameo in ‘Baby John’

It’s raining cameos in Bollywood like nothing else! With every filmmaker teasing fans with the cameos of their beloved stars, the anticipation around the titles hit a new high. Following his awaited cameo in ‘Singham Again’ as Chulbul Pandey, Bhai fans have another riveting cameo to look forward to! Varun Dhawan drops tantalising details about Salman Khan’s cameo in his upcoming actioner, ‘Baby John.’

Previously, the reports of Salman’s cameo set social media ablaze as fans brimmed with curiosity. Keeping the anticipation quotient high, Varum promises a high-voltage cameo by the superstar. Backed by ‘Jawan’ director, Atlee, the film is one the most highly-anticipated releases of the year.

During an ‘ask me’ session on social media, a fan enquired about the ‘Dabangg’ star’s cameo duration. To this, Varun replied, “Minutes Nahi bolunga impact bahut zyaada kaafi mahino ka milega #babyjohn #varunsays.” The tease was enough to send the fans into a frenzy who soon flooded the comments section wanting to know more. Several users wrote along the lines, “Mass can’t wait for Megastar #SalmanKhan’s cameo in #BabyJohn.”

Minutes Nahi bolunga impact bahut zyaada kaafi mahino ka milega #babyjohn #varunsays https://t.co/J3T4RFtPDh — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 11, 2024



Varun’s confirmation comes after reports emerged stating that Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in the high-octane film. Previously, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the information on Instagram. “BABY JOHN’ GLIMPSE: MASS CINEMA AT ITS BEST… SALMAN KHAN SHOOTS HIS CAMEO *THIS WEEKEND*… Was keen to watch Varun Dhawan in an out-and-out mass avatar and the over 5-minute glimpse of Baby John that I saw is simply OUTSTANDING. After all, who can doubt Atlee’s sharp skills after Jawan?”

Recently, the makers dropped the anticipated taster cut of the awaited release and fans can’t have enough of it. Varun Dhawan’s chiselled physique and grunge avatar in his first all-out actioner has piqued curiosities. With an electric background score, the high-stakes cut has already captured fans. In the film, Varun wears several hats- that of a cop, a girl dad, an action star, and a cook. Heightening anticipations, the teaser promises a pulse-pounding and entertaining actioner. The teaser also presents glimpses of Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and the menacing lead antagonist, Jackie Shroff. The upcoming title is the official remake of Atlee’s Tamil film ‘Theri’ (2016).

Helmed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ will hit the screens on Christmas, December 25. The actioner is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani. Meanwhile, the production is under the banners of Jio Studios, Cine 1 Studios and Apple Studios.