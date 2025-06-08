Shriya Pilgaonkar meets real-life women cops ahead of ‘Chhal Kapat’ release

Shriya Pilgaonkar is swapping out glamour for grit, and she’s doing it in full force. The actress, known for her versatile roles, is all set to lead ‘Chhal Kapat: The Deception’, a ZEE5 original thriller that promises emotional complexity, dark secrets, and a powerful female cop at its core.

To promote the series, Shriya recently visited Lucknow, and it wasn’t your usual promotional stop. As part of her visit, she met with women police officers in the city, including ADG Padmaja Chauhan, and got an up-close view of the real-world strength behind the khaki uniform.

Advertisement

What made this meeting particularly special was Shriya’s interaction with the team behind 1090, Uttar Pradesh’s dedicated women’s helpline.

Advertisement

Known for handling distress calls from across the state, the helpline gave Shriya a window into the emotional weight and daily challenges women officers take on.

“This wasn’t just a learning experience, it was deeply emotional,” Shriya Pilgaonkar said. “Meeting these officers changed the way I see my character, Devika. She’s strong, yes—but also deeply human.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

In ‘Chhal Kapat: The Deception’, Shriya steps into the role of Inspector Devika, a sharp and intuitive cop who’s not just solving crimes, she’s confronting her own trauma. A survivor of domestic violence, Devika brings her pain and past into every interrogation room, using her personal insight as her biggest investigative tool. She’s not your average officer; she sees through lies, masks, and half-truths with a laser-like clarity.

The show kicks off in a seemingly idyllic setting, a wedding in a remote village near Burhanpur. Alisha, the bride-to-be, reunites with her childhood best friends Mehak, Ira, and Shalu for what’s supposed to be a joyful celebration. But things take a dark turn when Shalu, now a popular influencer, is found dead. What follows is a gripping descent into suspicion, betrayal, and long-buried secrets.

As Inspector Devika steps in to untangle the mystery, viewers go to a world where no one is entirely innocent. Each character harbors emotional scars, and loyalties start crumbling as truths come to the surface.

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Juggernaut Productions, the series features an impressive ensemble. That includes Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva.

Speaking about the series and her visit to Lucknow, Shriya added, “This city has always felt special to me… The culture, the food, the people. But this trip hit differently. Seeing firsthand the commitment these officers have for helping women in need—it grounded me. Devika isn’t just a role now, she’s a tribute to that strength.”

‘Chhal Kapat: The Deception’ premieres on June 6, 2025, exclusively on ZEE5.