Shriya Pilgaonkar talks about receiving guidance from her actor parents Sachin & Supriya

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar is the daughter of acclaimed actors, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Despite coming from an acting background, Shriya revealed that her parents are never eager to give her answers and instead encourage her to ask the correct questions from herself.

Speaking to IANS, the ‘Mirzapur’ actress shared, “Whenever I face any doubt, I definitely ask my parents, but the amazing thing is that despite having a huge experience, they always try to enable me to ask the right questions from myself. They never instruct me to do or not do a certain thing, instead, they ask me to clear the doubt in my mind. Many a time, I refrain from discussing my work with them as I want them to witness it as an audience, and give me genuine feedback.”

Sharing the best part of having actor parents, Shriya said, “The best part is if I have to work on a dialect or have any query regarding any language, I have the luxury to ask them. Whenever they see my work, they see it as an audience, and give me genuine feedback.”

Work-wise, Shriya recently graced the screen as a police officer for the drama “Chhal Kapat The Deception”.

As part of her preparation for the role, Shriya talked to the female police officers of Uttar Pradesh, including ADG Padmaja Chauhan. Additionally, she was also introduced to 1090, a cutting-edge women’s redressal helpline in the state.

Talking about how her interaction with the female officers, enriched her character Devika, she revealed, “It gave me newfound love for my character in ‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’. Devika, the character I play, isn’t just a cop—she’s a woman balancing her own pain and past while standing tall in the face of injustice. I hope audiences connect with that emotional truth when they watch the series”.

Helmed by Ajay Bhuyan, “Chhal Kapat The Deception” enjoys a stellar cast with Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva in significant roles, along with others.

Produced by Juggernaut Production, “Chhal Kapat The Deception” premiered on ZEE5 on June 6.