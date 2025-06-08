Deepika Padukone teams up with Atlee and Allu Arjun for a sci-fi action extravaganza

Deepika Padukone is diving headfirst into the world of futuristic action once again, and this time, she’s not alone. Hot off the success of ‘Jawan’, Deepika is reuniting with director Atlee for a big-budget sci-fi action flick, and joining her on screen will be none other than pan-India star Allu Arjun.

The project, currently being referred to as ‘Project AA22 x A6’, was unveiled with a slick announcement video over the weekend.

The teaser clip offered fans a behind-the-scenes peek at Deepika in conversation with Atlee before transforming into a high-octane action avatar, complete with elaborate headgear and full costume.

The video sent fans—and the internet—into a frenzy.

Director Atlee couldn’t hold back his excitement, saying, “Collaborating with Deepika Padukone mam on ‘Jawan’ was incredible. Her range, power, and grace shine in every frame. She drives the story. Now, with her and Allu Arjun sir together, we’re creating something truly unforgettable—this is a filmmaker’s dream combination.”

Production house Sun Pictures echoed the sentiment, calling Deepika a “force” who elevates the film to a whole new level.

“She brings gravitas, star power, and an unmatched presence,” their statement read. “With Atlee’s vision, Allu Arjun’s magnetic energy, and Deepika’s commanding brilliance, we’re crafting something iconic.”

Though details around the plot remain tightly under wraps, the buzz around the star-studded cast is enough to fuel major anticipation.

Deepika and Allu Arjun sharing screen space is a fresh and powerful pairing fans didn’t see coming—and they’re here for it.

Fans swarmed the comment sections online as soon as the announcement dropped, flooding social media with heart emojis and fire gifs.

One fan wrote, “This is going to be ‘epic’!” But perhaps the most excited of all was Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh, who couldn’t contain his excitement and simply wrote, “Whuoa!”