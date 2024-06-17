Sharmajee Ki Beti: Tahira Kashyap’s directorial debut hits OTT on June 28th

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, known for her creative flair and storytelling prowess, is all set to make her directorial debut with the much-anticipated film, ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’. The movie features an ensemble cast including the talented Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta, promising a delightful cinematic experience.

The announcement of the release date came as a pleasant surprise to fans and cinephiles alike. Prime Video, the streaming platform set to host the film, shared the exciting news on Instagram. Accompanied by a vibrant poster, they invited audiences to embark on a journey with the vibrant characters of ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ starting June 28.

The social media buzz was palpable as enthusiasts flooded the comment section with anticipation. Among the eager responders was Tahira’s supportive husband and actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, who expressed his excitement with a simple heart emoji. Actress Tisca Chopra also joined in, expressing her eagerness to watch the film.

Directed and penned by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ promises to be a refreshing take on women’s empowerment and the everyday challenges encountered by women from different walks of life. Set against the backdrop of middle-class households, the film intricately weaves together the narratives of three adult women and two teenage girls, all sharing the surname ‘Sharma’. Through their trials, triumphs, and laughter-filled moments, the movie offers a poignant reflection on the resilience and aspirations of women.

Speaking about the film, Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, expressed his excitement about presenting this labor of love to a global audience. He emphasized the universality of the film’s themes, which are expected to resonate with viewers across borders.

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the film’s relatability and universal appeal. He praised the stellar performances and the heartwarming narrative crafted by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana.

‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ is not just a film; it’s a celebration of womanhood, filled with laughter, tears, and moments of profound insight. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, the movie has already garnered attention after its premiere at the prestigious MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to witness the magic of ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ as it streams exclusively on Prime Video starting June 28. It’s a cinematic treat you wouldn’t want to miss!