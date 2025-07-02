Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence on Latent controversy and talks success on ‘The Traitors’

Apoorva Mukhija, better known on social media as ‘The Rebel Kid’, is no stranger to public attention, but her recent appearance on the Indian version of ‘The Traitors’, hosted by Karan Johar, has added a fresh layer to her rising popularity, especially after the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy.

Coming off the heels of a much-talked-about controversy linked to ‘India’s Got Latent’, Apoorva has found herself once again in the spotlight, this time for her sharp mind and strategic gameplay. On ‘The Traitors’, she has quickly become a standout contestant, earning praise from fans and viewers across the country for her bold, brainy, and unapologetic presence.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva (@the.rebel.kid)

In a recent interview with ANI, Apoorva Mukhija opened up about her experience on the show, especially in light of the earlier Latent controversy that had briefly overshadowed her.

She revealed that ‘The Traitors’ was filmed before the incident, allowing her to fully immerse herself in the game without the weight of public scrutiny.

“I actually did the show before the controversy, so it couldn’t have affected me,” she explained. “But had I done it afterward, I think I would have been a bit more mellow, more careful with my words. Back then, I had nothing to lose. I was a smaller artist, so I just went all out.”

And go all out she did. From strategy to social dynamics, Apoorva played the game with what she describes as a mix of heart and brain.

“I think I played the game with all my heart and all of my brain cells combined,” she laughed. “I knew hate is never permanent. People’s perception changes. I’m just so, so, so happy that through the show, I could turn things around.”

She says the wave of support she has received since the series dropped on Prime Video has been overwhelming. “The kind of love that I’ve gotten is just immense. It feels absolutely surreal.”

The buzz around ‘The Traitors’ doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. Prime Video has officially confirmed that the show will return for a second season, following the success of its debut in India.

Inspired by the globally acclaimed BAFTA and Emmy-winning format, the Indian adaptation has struck a chord with viewers, blending suspense, mind games, and reality TV drama into an addictive watch.

Season 2 is already in development, promising to bring back the intrigue, betrayals, and psychological twists that made the first season a hit.