Saiyami Kher trains with firefighters for her role in ‘Agni’

Actor Saiyami Kher is all set to step into the shoes of a firefighter in her upcoming film ‘Agni’, directed by Rahul Dholakia. To prepare for this demanding role, Saiyami trained extensively with real firefighters, gaining a deeper appreciation for their courage and commitment.

“For me, acting has always been about learning something new,” Saiyami shared. “Whether it was horse riding for ‘Mirzya’, counting money like a banker in ‘Choked’, playing cricket in ‘Ghoomer’, or now firefighting for ‘Agni’, every role has taught me something valuable.”

During her preparation, Saiyami spent time with firefighters to understand their work and the challenges they face.

“I realized how little I knew about their lives and the sacrifices they make every day,” she said. “Learning how to handle the equipment, doing drills, and understanding their bravery was humbling. It was especially eye-opening to see the number of female firefighters and the unique challenges they face.”

Saiyami Kher described the experience as both inspiring and demanding. “The training was intense but deeply rewarding. These men and women risk their lives every day, and I hope we’ve done justice to their dedication through this film.”

The trailer of ‘Agni’, which also stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, has already created a buzz. The makers call it a “cinematic tribute” to firefighters’ honor and sacrifice. Besides Saiyami, the film features Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in key roles.

Director Rahul Dholakia shared his vision for the film, saying, “’Agni’ is not just about fighting fires. It’s a heartfelt story that celebrates the bravery and emotional resilience of our firefighters. These heroes save lives, tackle disasters, and face risks every day, often due to human carelessness.”

He added, “This film is a salute to their loyalty, courage, and sacrifice. I hope it inspires audiences to recognize and appreciate their contributions to society.”

‘Agni’ is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 6, offering viewers a gripping narrative about the unsung heroes who protect us daily.