# Bollywood

Anupam Kher talks about airport encounter with Gulzar

Anupam Kher shares a heartfelt moment with Gulzar at the airport, expressing gratitude for the legendary poet’s encouragement and blessings.

Statesman Web | November 25, 2024 3:20 pm

Image Source: Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently had a heartwarming encounter with legendary lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar at an airport, leaving him deeply moved.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Kher posted photos and a video of their meeting, expressing gratitude for Gulzar’s affection and support.

“The pages of an open book keep turning… Whether the wind blows or not, the days keep changing… Yesterday at the airport, heart, mind, and soul, all blossomed,” wrote Kher in his post. “Thank you very much, Gulzar Saab, for your love and encouragement. May the Lord grant you a long and healthy life!”

A highlight of their interaction was Gulzar personally signing his poetry collection, ’89 Autumns of Poems: Selected, Neglected, Suspected,’ with a heartfelt message for Anupam Kher.

Sampooran Singh Kalra, better known as Gulzar, is a revered figure in Indian cinema. Starting his career with the film ‘Kabuliwala,’ he has written countless iconic songs and scripts over the decades.

His directorial works, including ‘Maachis,’ ‘Aandhi,’ ‘Mausam,’ and ‘Koshish,’ have earned critical acclaim. Earlier this year, Gulzar was honored with the prestigious Jnanpith Award, a testament to his unparalleled contributions to literature and cinema.

On the other hand, Kher is garnering applause for his latest film, ‘Vijay 69,’ streaming on Netflix. Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by YRF Entertainment, the movie tells the inspiring story of a 69-year-old man. The main character challenges societal norms by training for a triathlon. Released on November 8, it has struck a chord with audiences for its touching narrative and Kher’s standout performance.

